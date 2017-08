Aug 11 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim Bm :

* Q2 net profit 1.12 billion shekels versus 886 million shekels

* Says profit boosted by one-time gain from sale of Visa Europe shares

* Forecast in Reuters poll to post Q2 net profit of 843 million shekels

* Declares cash dividend of 223 million shekels Further company coverage: (Reporting by Steven Scheer)