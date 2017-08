Aug 11 (Reuters) - Data Modul AG :

* Q2 total revenue 50.2 million euros vs 44.6 million euros year ago, up 12.6 percent

* Q2 EBIT 3.8 million euros vs 2.6 million euros year ago, up 46.2 percent

* Q2 net income 2.6 million euros vs 1.9 million euros year ago, up 36.8 percent

* Believes to reach targets for FY 2016, raising slightly estimates due to continuing positive market environment

