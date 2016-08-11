BRIEF-Transglobe Energy Corp qtrly funds flow from operations per share $0.03

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Transglobe Energy Corp

* Qtrly funds flow from operations per share $0.03

* Transglobe energy corp qtrly oil revenue $32.5 million, down 48 percent; qtrly loss per share $0.17

* Transglobe energy corp says Q2 production averaged 11,472 bopd versus 15,064 bopd last year

* Estimated that total capital expenditures for 2016 will be approximately $33 million

* Estimated that total capital expenditures for 2016 will be approximately $33 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $24.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S