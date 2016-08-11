BRIEF-Himax Technologies posts qtrly EPS per diluted ADS $0.115

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Himax Technologies Inc :

* Himax Technologies Inc. eeports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides third quarter 2016 guidance

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per ads $0.117 excluding items

* Q2 revenue $201.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $198.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Inventories as of June 30, 2016 were $186.7 million, little changed sequentially and year over year

* Sees Q3 net revenue to be up 5.0 pct to 10.0 pct sequentially, representing a 27.5 pct to 33.6 pct year-over-year growth

* Qtrly GAAP EPS per diluted ADS $0.115

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP EPS 10.0 to 12.0 cents per diluted ADS

* Sees Q3 2016 gross margin to be flat to slightly down sequentially, as compared to 21.8 pct reported in Q3 of 2015

* Sees Q3 GAAP EPS to be in the range of 6.0 to 8.0 cents per diluted ADS

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $212.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects Large Panel IC revenue to grow by double digit sequentially and more than 50 pct this year

* "Engineering collaboration and design-in activities with large panel customers across China, Taiwan and Korea all remain robust"