Aug 11 (Reuters) - Biostage Inc

* Biostage reports 2016 second quarter financial results and provides business update outlining key near-term milestones

* Qtrly revenues $28,000 versus $73,000

* Q2 loss per share $0.17

* Expect to commence human clinical studies of esophageal implant in h1 2017

* On track to file IND for esophageal implant before year end