FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum Q2 adj earnings per share $0.25
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 11, 2016 / 12:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum Q2 adj earnings per share $0.25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Ultra Petroleum Corp :

* Ultra Petroleum reports second quarter 2016 financial and operating results and provides business outlook

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Q2 2016 production of natural gas and oil was 70.8 bcfe versus 70.5 bcfe in Q2 2015

* During Q2, board approved an increase to capital budget from $260.0 million to $295.0 million

* To use additional capex to drill additional development wells in Wyoming & complete some of company's drilled but uncompleted wells in Utah

* Production for 2016 is expected to range between 277 - 284 bcfe

* Day exclusivity period, during which company has exclusive right to propose a reorganization plan to court, expires on August 29, 2016

* Says has applied for an extension to exclusivity period and is confident one will be granted

* Says development plan provided to creditors assumes revenue outlook of $1.01 billion for 2017, $1.41 billion for 2018, and $1.82 billion for 2019

* Says development plan provided to creditors assumes production forecast of 303 bcfe for 2017, 382 bcfe for 2018, and 456 bcfe for 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.