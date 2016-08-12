FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CEO and Chairman of the Supervisory Board leave GfK
August 12, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-CEO and Chairman of the Supervisory Board leave GfK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Gfk SE :

* Said on Thursday Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Supervisory Board leave GfK

* Matthias Hartmann, Chief Executive Officer of GfK, mutually agreed with the Supervisory Board of GfK SE that he will leave the company as of December 31, 2016

* Gerhard Hausruckinger will assume the role as interim speaker of the Management Board as of September 1, 2016

* Arno Mahlert resigned as Chairman of the Supervisory Board effective as of September 12, 2016

Source text - bit.ly/2bkp2WO

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

