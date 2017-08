Aug 12 (Reuters) - Ditas Dogan Yedek Parca Imalat ve Teknik A.S :

* Said on Thursday that Q2 revenue at 16.2 million lira ($5.47 million) versus 19.7 million lira year ago

* Q2 net loss of 143,322 lira versus profit of 1.2 million lira year ago

