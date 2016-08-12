FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BKW AG says AEK and onyx establish joint operating company
#Switzerland Market Report
August 12, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-BKW AG says AEK and onyx establish joint operating company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug. 12(Reuters) - BKW AG :

* Says subsidiary AEK Energie AG in Solothurn and onyx Energie Mittelland AG in Langenthal have founded joint operating company AEK onyx AG, which is to begin operations in November 2016

* The employees will be transferred to the new entity

* The merger allows further consolidation in the two regionally strong markets, as the Solothurn and Oberaargau sites are strengthened in a challenging yet promising environment

Source text - bit.ly/2bc3puk

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

