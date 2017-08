Aug 12 (Reuters) - Zaklady Przemyslu Cukierniczego Otmuchow SA :

* Said on Thursday that prelim. H1 revenue was 116.6 million zlotys ($30.50 million) and net loss was 37.6 mln zlotys Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8224 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)