BRIEF-OTP Bank expects to maintain strong profitability after Q2

Aug 12 (Reuters) - OTP Bank Nyrt

* Deputy CEO Bencsik says expects continued strong performance by Russia, Ukraine units in second half

* Consolidated performing loan book to increase this year

* Affirms earlier guidance for 25 bps y/y decline in net interest margin for 2016

* Hopes to maintain strong levels of profitability after Q2

* Does not expect further decline in risk costs in second half

* Q2 net profit above market expectations

* Shares gain 1.4 pct, outperform blue chip index Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)