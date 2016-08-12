FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Russia's Cherkizovo begins poultry exports to Egypt
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 12, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Russia's Cherkizovo begins poultry exports to Egypt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Cherkizovo Group says:

* The company has dispatched its first shipment of poultry meat to Egypt.

* By the year-end, total shipments to the country are expected to reach 10,000 tonnes.

* The first batch of 270 tonnes was shipped via Cherkizovo's Chicken Kingdom poultry farm in the Lipetsk region.

* "Growing exports remains a key development area for Cherkizovo Group and the company expects exports to account for 20 percent of total revenue within the next three years," Chief Executive Sergei Mikhailov said in a statement. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

