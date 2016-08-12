FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HgCapital buys 81.8 pct stake in Mobyt, to launch tender offer
August 12, 2016 / 9:56 AM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Mobyt SpA :

* Said on Thursday that shareholders Giorgio Nani, Sandro Edelvais, and Oenne Srl (company related with director Omero Narducci) signed an agreement to sell a total 81.8 percent stake in Mobyt to Moat Topco Limited

* Moat Topco Limited is a vehicle company attributable to HgCapital

* Giorgio Nani sold a 29.4 percent stake, Sandro Edelvais sold another 29.4 percent stake, and Oenne sold a 23.0 percent stake in Mobyt

* Stakes sold at the price of 2.5 euros ($2.79) per share

* The execution of the transaction is expected to completed by the first half of October

* Giorgio Nani and Oenne will reinvest 40 percent of what they earn from the sale of their stakes, net of taxes, in the company vehicle attributable to HgCapital

* Moat Topco Limited will launch a tender offer on the remaining stake in Mobyt for the same price of 2.5 euros per share

* Moat Topco Limited will proceed to the delisting of Mobyt if it reaches more than a 90 percent stake in Mobyt

Source text for Eikon: www.1info.it

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8965 euros Gdynia Newsroom

