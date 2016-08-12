BRIEF-Shawbrook spares savers from Bank of England rate cut

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Shawbrook Group Plc

* Said on friday it has decided not to pass on the full 0.25 percent bank of england rate cut to its savings customers

* has not reduced the rates on its new offers with the exception of 3 products, which have seen smaller cuts than the 25bp rate cut, and it has recently increased rates on most of its fixed rate bonds.

* has not reduced any of its rates for existing savers, with the exception of certain accounts which track the Bank of England base rate

* Steve Pateman, CEO, commented: "We value our saving customers and see them as long term partners, as we do our borrowing customers."