Aug 12 (Reuters) - * UK defined benefit pension deficit hits 1 trillion stg -Hymans Robertson

* Hymans Robertson says - the deficit figure has breached this level due to further falls in gilt yields as the Government's quantitative easing programme hits unanticipated stumbling blocks.

* The consultancy adds - Ultra loose monetary policy and wider economic factors mean pension schemes are more likely than ever to want to hold on to longer-dated government bonds.