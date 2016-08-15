FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Edreams Odigeo to propose suppression of preferential subscription rights
August 15, 2016

BRIEF-Edreams Odigeo to propose suppression of preferential subscription rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - eDreams Odigeo SA :

* Said on Friday that it would call an extraordinary general meeting and propose its shareholders to authorize suppression of preferential subscription rights of the existing shareholders in case of share capital increase

* It will also propose its shareholders to authorize issue and allocation of shares to employees and members of corporate bodies of the group for which no preferential subscription right shall apply

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
