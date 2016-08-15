BRIEF-Holosfinds successfully completes capital increase

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Holosfinds SA :

* Announced on Saturday the results of a capital increase with and without preferential subscription rights by private placement decided on Aug. 10

* Fond Global Corporate Finance on Aug. 10 subscribed to 3,000,000 shares at a nominal price of EUR 0.20/share - total value is 135,000 euros ($150,606)

* Fond Global Corporate Finance on Aug. 11 subscribed to 860,000 shares at a nominal price of EUR 0.20/share - total value is 54,180 euros

* New shares to be listed on Aug. 15

