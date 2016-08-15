FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Holosfinds successfully completes capital increase
August 15, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Holosfinds successfully completes capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Holosfinds SA :

* Announced on Saturday the results of a capital increase with and without preferential subscription rights by private placement decided on Aug. 10

* Fond Global Corporate Finance on Aug. 10 subscribed to 3,000,000 shares at a nominal price of EUR 0.20/share - total value is 135,000 euros ($150,606)

* Fond Global Corporate Finance on Aug. 11 subscribed to 860,000 shares at a nominal price of EUR 0.20/share - total value is 54,180 euros

* New shares to be listed on Aug. 15

Source text: bit.ly/2aV0cQK Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8964 euros Gdynia Newsroom

