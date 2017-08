Aug 15(Reuters) - Akis Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S. :

* Said on Friday that Q2 revenue at 19.1 million lira ($6.47 million) versus 22.0 million lira year ago

* Q2 net profit at 37.9 million lira versus loss of 1.5 million lira year ago

