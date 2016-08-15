FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BUZZ-Sage: data breach sees stock pull back from 16-yr high
August 15, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-Sage: data breach sees stock pull back from 16-yr high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Sage -3.9%, retreating from 16-yr high reached Friday, taking it to bottom of both Stoxx 600 and UK's FTSE 100

** Says an internal login has been used to gain unauthorised access to the data of some of its British customers

** Personal details of employees of ~280 British companies potentially exposed in the breach, a company source says

** Follows cyber attack on British telecoms co TalkTalk late 2015

** Sage easily most actively traded UK blue-chip stock, with a fifth of 90-day daily avg through in >15 mins

RM: tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
