BRIEF-Temasek Holdings raises share stake in Alibaba Group, takes share stake in B/E Aerospace

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Temasek Holdings

* Temasek Holdings raises share stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd By 13.7 pct to 54.08 mln shares - SEC filing

* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd takes shares stake of 2.13 million shares in B/E Aerospace Inc

* Temasek Holdings holds share stake of 3.5 million shares in Biomarin Pharmaceutical

* Temasek Holdings - Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2016

