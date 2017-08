Aug 15 (Reuters) - Grazziotin SA :

* Announced on Friday that its board of directors had approved share buy-back programme to acquire up to 1.2 million own shares (including up to 300,000 ordinary and up to 900,000 preferred shares)

* The programme to run for six months between Sep. 1, 2016 and Feb. 28, 2017

