BRIEF-TKH Group Q2 net profit down 12 pct at 18.8 mln euros

Aug 16 (Reuters) - TKH Group NV :

* Says Q2 turnover drops 6.6 pct to 333.3 million euros ($373.6 million) - organic decline in turnover 3.2 pct

* Q2 EBITA down 11.2 pct, largely due to lower turnover in industrial solutions

* Q2 net profit is 18.8 million euros versus 21.3 million euros a year ago

* Outlook for the full year 2016: a net profit before amortization and one-off income and expenses attributable to shareholders of between 88-93 million euros (2015: 99.9 million euros)

* "Outlook for the order intake in the second half of the year is better, due to a number of newly announced large-scale projects in which TKH is well positioned"

* In building solutions unit expects the result in the second half of the year to be higher than in the first six months

* Demand for optical fibre in china will be lower in the second half of 2016, but expects that this will be largely compensated by higher demand in Europe

* In industrial solutions expects the result to be higher in the second half of the year than in the first half year Source text: bit.ly/2bucgEm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8922 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)