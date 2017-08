Aug 16 (Reuters) - Inversiones en Turismo SA :

* Said on Monday approved dividend payment for year 2011 from accumulated results amounting to 400,000 soles ($120,974)

* To pay out 0.01841397 soles per share over 21.7 million eligible shares

* Sets payment date to Sept. 8 and cut-off date to Sept. 2

