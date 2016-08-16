FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Waterland's unit raises price in tender for Kredyt Inkaso's shares
August 16, 2016 / 7:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Waterland's unit raises price in tender for Kredyt Inkaso's shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Kredyt Inkaso SA

* The Netherlands-based WPEF VI Holding V BV raised the price in a tender for Kredyt Inkaso to 25 zlotys ($6.59) per share from 22 zlotys per share, said WPEF VI Holding's representative in a statement on Tuesday

* From Aug 16 to Aug 23 the price for one Kredyt Inkaso's share is 25 zloty and from Aug. 24 to Aug. 29 the price is 20 zlotys per share

* WPEF VI Holding V BV, unit of Waterland Private Equity Investments BV, announced tender on July 26

Source text bit.ly/2bjtPKG

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.7952 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
