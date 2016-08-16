FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Coty reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.13
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 16, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Coty reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Coty Inc :

* Q4 net revenues $1.08 billion versus $1.02 billion in q4 2015

* Coty Inc reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.13

* Q4 loss per share $0.09

* Qtrly fragrances reported operating income of $288.9 million decreased 18%

* Is targeting Coty stand-alone fiscal 2017 adjusted operating margin improvement on a constant currency basis

* Says for Coty Stand Alone business,targeting net revenue momentum to improve, return to growth in 2h of fy 2017, excluding foreign currency

* Closing of merger of P&G Beauty Brands into coty expected to occur in october 2016.

* Says Brazil acquisition returned to profitability in quarter

* Says Brazil acquisition integration with Coty's Brazil business expected to be completed by September 2016

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $1.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.