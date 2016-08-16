FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hitachi Group has elbowed into a race to acquire Takeda Pharmaceutical's unit with Fujifilm Holdings - Nikkei
August 16, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hitachi Group has elbowed into a race to acquire Takeda Pharmaceutical's unit with Fujifilm Holdings - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* The Hitachi Group has elbowed into a race to acquire a Takeda Pharmaceutical Subsidiary, raising the prospect of a bidding war with Fujifilm Holdings - Nikkei

* Takeda owns a roughly 70 pct stake in Wako Pure Chemical Industries, which could fetch around 100 billion yen - nikkei

* According to people familiar with the matter, the Hitachi Group has put in a bid for unlisted Wako via Hitachi Chemical, alongside other suitors - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2bkSJZe)

