BRIEF-Hitachi Group has elbowed into a race to acquire Takeda Pharmaceutical's unit with Fujifilm Holdings - Nikkei

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* The Hitachi Group has elbowed into a race to acquire a Takeda Pharmaceutical Subsidiary, raising the prospect of a bidding war with Fujifilm Holdings - Nikkei

* Takeda owns a roughly 70 pct stake in Wako Pure Chemical Industries, which could fetch around 100 billion yen - nikkei

* According to people familiar with the matter, the Hitachi Group has put in a bid for unlisted Wako via Hitachi Chemical, alongside other suitors - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2bkSJZe)