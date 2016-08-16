FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MeetMe reiterates third quarter and full year 2016 revenue
August 16, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-MeetMe reiterates third quarter and full year 2016 revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Meetme Inc

* MeetMe reiterates third quarter and full year 2016 revenue and adjusted ebitda guidance

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $17 million to $17.5 million

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue up 19 to 22 percent

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 16 to 20 percent

* Revenue for year expected to be in range of $73.5 million to $75.5 million, which would include three months of revenue contribution from Skout

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $17.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $71.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

