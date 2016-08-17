REFILE-BRIEF-ABN Amro Group Q2 results beat Reuters poll

(Refiles to add link to source text)

Aug 17 (Reuters) - ABN Amro Group NV :

* Q2 underlying profit 662 million euros versus 600 million euros year ago

* Q2 operating income 2.20 billion euros versus 2.13 billion euros in Reuters poll

* Q2 operating result 941 million euros versus 858 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q2 net interest income 1.58 billion euros versus 1.54 billion euros in Reuters poll

* Cost of risk was 9bps in Q2 2016, up from 5bps in Q2 2015. In Q1 2016, the cost of risk was nil.

* Says holds 310 billion euros in client assets at June 30 versus 308 billion euros at March 31

* Well on track with three of our financial targets

* Says on track for roe of 10-13 pct over the coming years, a cet1 ratio of 11.5-13.5 pct and a dividend payout ratio increasing to 50 pct of the reported full-year net profit by 2017

* Over the first six months of 2016 we will pay an interim dividend of 0.40 euro per share

* Brexit impact will probably start to affect growth, although the impact is uncertain as regards timing and size

* Given the closer trade relations between the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, the Brexit is expected to hit the Dutch economy harder than the Eurozone Source text: abn.com/2b3ge74 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)