August 17, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Glanbia reports H1 EPS up 11 pct, reiterates FY guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Glanbia Plc

* Reiterates FY guidance of adjusted EPS growth of 8% to 10% on a constant currency basis

* Glanbia H1 adjusted EPS 44.87 cent, up 10.8% on prior half year (constant currency)

* Glanbia performance nutrition EBITA up 35 percent on prior half year (constant currency); sees FY growth in line with H1

* 4 percent versus prior HY (constant currency); sees modest Y/Y improvement in FY

* Glanbia sees Dairy Ireland and Joint Ventures & Associates FY performance broadly in line with prior year

* Glanbia recommendeds interim dividend of 5.37 cent per share, an increase of 10% on prior year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
