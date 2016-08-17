BRIEF-Eifelhoehen-Klinik: legally binding decision in status proceedings

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Eifelhöhen-Klinik AG :

* Announced on Tuesday legally binding decision of the court in status proceedings

* Duesseldorf Higher Regional Court had rejected complains of Work Councils as well as employee representative against decision by the Regional Court Koeln from Aug. 7, 2015 regarding status proceedings on composition of Supervisory Board of Eifelhoehen-Klinik

* Due to the final decision, new election of the Supervisory Board and amendment are necessary

