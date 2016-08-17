FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 17, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-X-Trade Brokers H1 prelim. net profit down at 23.0 mln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA :

* Said on Wednesday that H1 preliminary revenue was 113.8 million zlotys ($29.99 million) versus 129.5 million zlotys in H1 2015

* H1 preliminary net profit was 23.0 million zlotys compared to net profit of 51.6 million zlotys reported for H1 2015

* In H1 average number of active client accounts up by 10.1 pct

* H1 total turnover volume in retail and institutional sectors down by 15.8 pct and net value of deposits down by 6.3 pct

* In H1 recorded increase in marketing expenses

$1 = 3.7949 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

