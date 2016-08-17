FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Bank of Cyprus cancels government guaranteed bonds of 1 bln euros value
#Financials
August 17, 2016 / 8:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bank of Cyprus cancels government guaranteed bonds of 1 bln euros value

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Bank of Cyprus PLC :

* Decided to proceed with the cancellation of the guaranteed bonds of 500 million euros ($563.10 million) issued on 14 November 2012 and of the 500 million euros issued on 27 November 2012.

* Said the decision occurred after taking into consideration the significant reduction of ELA funding by 9.4 billion euros since April 2013 to a current level of 2 billion euros

* Said the decision is subject to approvals/consents from the competent authorities

* Said overall the Bank repaid 1.8 billion euros of ELA funding year to date and is on track to fully repay ELA funding by the end 2017

Source text: bit.ly/2bzLMnK

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

