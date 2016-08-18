FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Siegfried Holding H1 sales up at 353.6 mln Swiss francs
#Switzerland Market Report
August 18, 2016 / 4:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Siegfried Holding H1 sales up at 353.6 mln Swiss francs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18(Reuters) - Siegfried Holding AG :

* Sales for the first half year 2016 of 353.6 million Swiss francs ($368.10 million), representing a growth of 76.2 pct

* Net profit for the first six months of 14.0 million Swiss francs (16.7 million Swiss francs before special effects; 2015: 16.0 million Swiss francs)

* Expects sales for the entire financial year in a positive market to reach more than 700 million Swiss francs

* Expects to report EBITDA of 100 million Swiss francs before integration costs for the full 2016 financial year, particularly as the acquired BASF business in the past years reported an earnings surplus in the second half of the year

Source text - bit.ly/2bewSCz

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9606 Swiss francs Gdynia Newsroom

