a year ago
BRIEF-iAlbatros Group's unit and Havas Voyages sign cooperation agreement
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 18, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-iAlbatros Group's unit and Havas Voyages sign cooperation agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - iAlbatros Group SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its unit, iAlbatros SA, and Havas Voyages SAS signed framework agreement for cooperation

* The agreement concerns delivery of self booking tool to Havas, system maintenance and system integration

* Until full system integration, iAlbatros SA will be sole representative of Havas for business clients

* The total revenue of iAlbatros under the contract depends on total amount of reservations

* The estimated number of reservations via iAlbatros's system is expected to rise from 50 mln to 150 mln yearly

* The agreement was signed for period of three years

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
