** Kaz Minerals +c.7%, most actively traded stock & top pct gainer on FTSE midcap index after Kazakhstan copper miner reports higher H1 core profit

** EBITDA rises to $115 mln from $88 mln year ago; major new project Bozshakol on track for commercial output in H2

** Nearly 2/3 30-day avg vol through on stock within 15 mins of trade