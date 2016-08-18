FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 18, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-RCL Foods sees FY HEPS from cont ops between 95-105 cents vs 112.2 cents yr ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - RCL Foods Ltd :

* Trading statement

* Sees FY HEPS from continuing operations between 95.0 cents and 105.0 cents versus heps of 112.2 cents for year ended June 30 2015

* Says FY HEPS from continuing operations excluding three items for year ended 30 june 2016 will be between 61.4-71.4 cents versus 112.2 cents last year

* Results materially impacted by an impairment of 642.8 mln rand relating to goodwill and trademarks in Milling cash generating unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

