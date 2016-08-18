BRIEF-Canadian Solar Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.68

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc

* Inventories at end of Q2 of 2016 were $309.7 million, compared to $413.2 million at end of Q1

* Canadian solar reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.68

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $3.0 billion to $3.2 billion

* Q2 revenue $805.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $717.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $660 million to $710 million

* Total solar module shipments recognized in revenue were 1,290 mw, compared to 1,172 mw recognized in revenue in q1 of 2016

* Canadian Solar Inc says for Q3 of 2016, company expects total solar module shipments to be in range of approximately 1.2 GW TO 1.3 GW

* Canadian solar inc says total revenue for Q3 of 2016 is expected to be in range of $660 million to $710 million

* Canadian solar inc says for full year 2016, company maintains its guidance for total module shipments to be in range of approximately 5.4 GW TO 5.5 GW

* Revenue guidance for Q3 of 2016 does not include sale of project assets

* As of august 1, 2016, canadian solar had executed interconnection agreements for 376.2 MWP of projects

* Q3 revenue view $788.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects that, by april 1, 2017 it will have executed interconnection agreements for an additional 131.4 mwp of projects

* FY2016 revenue view $3.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Canadian solar inc says company is actively exploring opportunities to monetize its solar power plant assets

* Expect to end 2016 with 3.1 gw of internal cell capacity, including 850W in a tariff free location in south east asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: