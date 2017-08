Aug 19 (Reuters) - Philip Morris Cr As

* Cigarette maker Philip Morris Czech Republic reports H1 net profit of CZK 1.32 billion (1.36 bln seen in Reuters poll, 1.34 billion in H1 2015)

* Sales CZK 5.4 bln from 5.11 bln year ago (poll CZK 5.32 bln)

* Diluted earnings per share CZK 480 vs 489 year ago