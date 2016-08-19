FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Monte dei Paschi says acted correctly after CEO probe news
August 19, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Monte dei Paschi says acted correctly after CEO probe news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena in reference to the news its CEO Fabrizio Viola and former chairman Alessandro Profumo are being probed by prosecutors:

* reiterates "the full correctness" of its actions

* is confident the work of the prosecutors will lead to a "quick and tranquilizing" clearing up of the situation

On Thursday a source told Reuters Viola and Profumo were under investigation for alleged false accounting and market manipulation.

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

