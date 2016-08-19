FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Splendid Medien H1 consolidated net profit down at EUR 0.1 mln
#Entertainment Production
August 19, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Splendid Medien H1 consolidated net profit down at EUR 0.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Splendid Medien AG :

* Said on Thursday H1 group sales 25.3 million euros ($28.67 million) (previous year: 28.4 million euros)

* H1 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) decreased to 0.5 million euros (previous year: 2.0 million euros)

* H1 consolidated net profit was 0.1 million euros (previous year: 1.7 million euros)

* Reduces FY sales and earnings guidance

* Now expects FY consolidated revenue in the range of 55 million to 59 million euros (previously: 64 million - 69 million euros)

* Expects FY operating EBIT in range of 2 million - 2.5 million euros (previously: 4 million - 5 million euros)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8824 euros Gdynia Newsroom

