BRIEF-Doradcy24 lowers its FY 2016 financial forecast

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Doradcy24 SA :
* Said on Thursday that it revised its FY 2016 financial forecast
* Sees now FY 2016 revenue of 5.6 million zlotys ($1.5 million) versus 9.5 million zlotys previously forecasted
* Sees now FY 2016 net profit of 330,000 zlotys versus 493,000 zlotys previously forecasted
* FY 2016 financial forecast was originally announced on Feb. 18, 2015 and the last change was announced on Nov. 4, 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
$1 = 3.7823 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom