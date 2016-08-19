BRIEF-Doradcy24 lowers its FY 2016 financial forecast

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Doradcy24 SA :

* Said on Thursday that it revised its FY 2016 financial forecast

* Sees now FY 2016 revenue of 5.6 million zlotys ($1.5 million) versus 9.5 million zlotys previously forecasted

* Sees now FY 2016 net profit of 330,000 zlotys versus 493,000 zlotys previously forecasted

* FY 2016 financial forecast was originally announced on Feb. 18, 2015 and the last change was announced on Nov. 4, 2015

