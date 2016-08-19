BRIEF-CCA responds to U.S. decision to phase out federal use of private prisons

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Corrections Corp Of America

* Responds To BOP Decision To Amend Car 16 Solicitation By Reducing Previously Announced 10,800 Contract Beds To 3,600 Contract Beds

* CCA Responds To The Department Of Justice's Decision To Reduce Reliance On Privately Operated Prisons And Announces Investor And Analyst Conference Call

* CCA's Eden Detention Center, Containing 1,422 Beds, Is Included In Car 16 Solicitation

* At This Time Contracts At Three Facilities CCA Operates On Behalf Of BOP Remain Unchanged

* Contracts At Three Facilities CCA Operates On Behalf Of BOP Represent About $131.2 Million In Annual Revenues

* BOP Will Determine Whether To Extend These Contracts At End Of Respective Contract Terms

* Will Continue To Provide Service To Government Partners Pursuant To Over 100 Contracts

* Disappointed With BOP's Decision To Reduce Its Utilization Of Privately Operated Facilities To Meet Their Capacity Needs