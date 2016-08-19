FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-DLH announces commencement of rights offering
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 19, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-DLH announces commencement of rights offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - DLH Holdings Corp:

* DLH announces commencement of rights offering

* Announced terms of rights offering to existing stockholders to buy up to $2.65 million of stock, for issuance of up to 710,455 shares

* Under terms, Co to distribute to holders of common stock, one non-transferable subscription right for each share of co owned by stockholders

* Each subscription right will entitle holder to purchase 0.06827 shares of company's common stock at a price of $3.73 per whole share

* Have also entered into a standby purchase agreement with Wynnefield Capital, Inc

* Wynnefield Capital to buy from co in rights offering up to $2.5 million of shares of co not otherwise purchased by stockholders in offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.