a year ago
BRIEF-Estee Lauder Companies Q4 earnings per share $0.25
August 19, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Estee Lauder Companies Q4 earnings per share $0.25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder Companies Inc

* FY earnings per share view $3.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* The estée lauder companies delivers strong fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.25

* Q4 sales $2.65 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.66 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.38 to $3.44 excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.20 to $3.30

* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.65 to $0.71

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 6 to 7 percent

* Global prestige beauty is expected to grow approximately two percentage points ahead of industry for fiscal year

* In fiscal 2017 Q1, expect especially strong external headwinds when compared with previous year

* Expects to take charges associated with previously approved restructuring activities in fiscal 2017 of about $80 million - $100 million

* Expects to take further charges in fiscal 2017 as additional initiatives under leading beauty forward are approved

* Q1 net sales are forecasted to increase between 1% and 2% versus prior-year period

* Expects to take charges associated with previously approved restructuring activities in fiscal 2017 q1 of about $35 million to $45 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
