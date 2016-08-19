BRIEF-Russia's MTS retires 68 mln treasury shares

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) :

* Announces the reduction of its authorized capital to 199.8 million roubles, which consists of 1,998,381,575 ordinary registered shares, from 206.6 million roubles, or 2,066,413,562 shares.

* Says the cancellation of 68,031,987 treasury shares will take place before the end of August, 2016.

* MTS held 67,995,335 of treasury shares subject to cancellation after the liquidation of its 100-percent subsidiary Mobile TeleSystems Bermuda Limited. The remaining 36,652 of treasuries belonged to MTS as a result of previous reorganization procedures. Source text: bit.ly/2b4ZKJw Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)