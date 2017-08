Aug 19 (Reuters) -

* Kanen Wealth Management's David L. Kanen reports 5.3 percent stake in Magicjack Vocaltec Ltd as of Aug 11-SEC Filing

* Kanen Wealth Management calls for a $50 million stock buyback of Magicjack Vocaltec's shares over the next three years Source text - (bit.ly/2b6Hdjo) Further company coverage: