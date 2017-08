BRIEF-Schlatter H1 EBIT swings to profit of 0.4 mln Swiss francs

Aug 22(Reuters) - Schlatter Industries AG :

* Posted an order intake 65.3 million Swiss francs ($67.78 million) in the first half of 2016 (1st half 2015: 38.1 million Swiss francs)

* H1 net sales of 39.8 million Swiss francs (1st half 2015: 42.1 million Swiss francs)

* H1 operating result (EBIT) of 0.4 million Swiss francs (1st half of 2015: -2.5 million Swiss francs)

* Continues to expect a break-even result for the 2016 financial year

