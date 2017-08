Aug 22 (Reuters) - Dardanel Onenta Gida Sanayi A.S. :

* Reported on Friday that Q2 revenue at 63.4 million lira ($21.53 million)versus 49.7 million lira year ago

* Q2 net profit stands at 8.0 million lira versus 590,295 lira year ago

