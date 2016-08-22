BRIEF-Juventus FC sells Roberto Pereyra to Watford FC

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Juventus FC SpA :

* Said on Saturday it finalised an agreement with Watford Association Football Club Limited for the definitive disposal of player Roberto Maximiliano Pereyra (Roberto Pereyra) for 13 million euros ($14.66 million) to be paid in four financial years

* The consideration may increase of 2 million euros on achieving given conditions in the course of the duration of the contract

* The economic effect is positive for about 0.2 million euros

Source text: www.1info.it

