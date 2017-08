Aug 22 (Reuters) - Yaprak Süt Ve Besi Çiftlikleri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. :

* Reported on Friday that Q2 revenue at 3.1 million lira ($1.05 million)versus 2.8 million lira year ago

* Q2 net profit at 441,175 lira versus 621,502 lira year ago

